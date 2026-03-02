Left Menu

U.N. Watchdog Confirms No Damage to Iran's Nuclear Sites

The U.N. nuclear watchdog, led by Rafael Grossi, confirmed that Iran's nuclear facilities were not damaged in recent U.S. and Israeli military actions. Despite Iran's claims of an attack on the Natanz facility, Grossi assured there were no observed damages similar to previous strikes in June.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog, under Rafael Grossi's leadership, has verified that Iran's nuclear sites remain undamaged in the wake of recent military actions conducted by the U.S. and Israel. Grossi stated this during a press conference on Monday, firmly standing by the agency's assessment.

This statement comes after Iran's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency claimed an attack on the Natanz facility. Despite these assertions, the agency's investigations did not reveal any new damages akin to the strikes observed in June.

Grossi reaffirmed the agency's commitment to monitoring the situation closely to ensure that no significant threats to Iran's nuclear sites develop, underlining the watchdog's ongoing vigilance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

