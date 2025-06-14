Left Menu

UN Conference on Israel-Palestine Postponed Amid Middle East Tensions

A UN conference aimed at discussing a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine has been delayed due to heightened Middle East tensions. French President Emmanuel Macron stated logistical reasons for the postponement and reiterated France's commitment to recognizing Palestine, while stressing the importance of Israel's security.

Updated: 14-06-2025 00:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The highly anticipated UN conference focusing on a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine has been postponed, President Emmanuel Macron announced. The event, originally set for June 17-20 in New York, was hindered by logistical and security concerns, as well as absent Palestinian representatives.

The conference, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, was expected to reinvigorate peace talks. Despite the delay, Macron affirmed France's eventual recognition of Palestine, advocating for peace alongside Israel's self-defense rights. Tensions spiked after Israeli strikes on Iran, complicating regional dynamics further.

Macron emphasized continued dialogue with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to reschedule the conference. This dialogue seeks to address intertwined issues, including the Israel-Iran conflict and Gaza war, while increasing international recognition of Palestine as an independent state amid Israeli opposition.

