Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliations Between Iran and Israel

The US military is aiding in intercepting missiles fired by Iran at Israel. This comes amid escalating tensions after Israel launched attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities. Iran's missile retaliation and Israel's ongoing airstrikes are escalating fears of a full-blown conflict in the region.

The US military has stepped in to intercept missiles from Iran aimed at Israel, according to a US official.

The US has mobilized assets closer to Israel to bolster missile defense capabilities and safeguard American bases in the vicinity. Although specific details were not disclosed, past instances have seen both US Air Force fighter jets and destroyer-based missile defenses effectively neutralizing such threats.

This development follows Israel's aggressive strike against Iran's nuclear and military setups, sparking Tehran's swift ballistic missile counterstrike. The volatile interactions risk igniting a larger conflict, as fears of an all-out war loom over the already tense region.

