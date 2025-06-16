G7 Summit in Canada: Navigating Global Tensions Amid Economic Uncertainty

In a high-stakes meeting set against the backdrop of the Canadian Rockies, leaders from the Group of Seven nations convened on Monday. As global tensions heighten due to ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, the summit aims at restoring some level of unity among the world's leading industrial nations.

Host country Canada, wary of clashes with U.S. President Donald Trump, opted for a pragmatic approach, foregoing a comprehensive communique. Instead, efforts are targeted towards a chair's statement and pre-negotiated declarations on key issues such as migration and artificial intelligence. Economic discussions are prevailing, particularly amidst surging oil prices due to Israel-Iran tensions.

The summit also sees Trump's controversial suggestion of involving Russia in brokering peace, a move rejected by European leaders who view Moscow as an aggressor in Ukraine. Despite these challenges, G7 participants, including Ukraine's President Zelenskiy, are determined to advocate for a unified strategy addressing global crises.

