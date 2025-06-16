Russia Poised As Mediator Amid Israel-Iran Nuclear Conflict

Moscow continues to express its readiness to mediate the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Russia's proposal to store Iranian uranium remains available, despite recent escalations complicating the situation.

Tehran asserts its entitlement to peaceful nuclear capabilities, yet its rapid uranium enrichment has sparked fears in Western and Gulf regions of potential nuclear armament. Amidst this, President Trump remains optimistic about peace, while acknowledging possible Russian intervention.

Peskov emphasized the necessity of addressing underlying conflict triggers, criticizing military actions for worsening regional tensions. He also noted society's increasing unity within Iran due to Israel's bombings, a point of concern for the Kremlin.

(With inputs from agencies.)