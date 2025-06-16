Russia Poised As Mediator Amid Israel-Iran Nuclear Conflict
Russia remains prepared to mediate in the Israel-Iran conflict, offering to store Iranian uranium. Tehran insists on its right to nuclear power, spurring concern over its motives. The Kremlin emphasizes addressing root causes to de-escalate tensions, while condemning recent escalations affecting regional stability.
Moscow continues to express its readiness to mediate the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Russia's proposal to store Iranian uranium remains available, despite recent escalations complicating the situation.
Tehran asserts its entitlement to peaceful nuclear capabilities, yet its rapid uranium enrichment has sparked fears in Western and Gulf regions of potential nuclear armament. Amidst this, President Trump remains optimistic about peace, while acknowledging possible Russian intervention.
Peskov emphasized the necessity of addressing underlying conflict triggers, criticizing military actions for worsening regional tensions. He also noted society's increasing unity within Iran due to Israel's bombings, a point of concern for the Kremlin.
