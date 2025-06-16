Left Menu

Russia Poised As Mediator Amid Israel-Iran Nuclear Conflict

Russia remains prepared to mediate in the Israel-Iran conflict, offering to store Iranian uranium. Tehran insists on its right to nuclear power, spurring concern over its motives. The Kremlin emphasizes addressing root causes to de-escalate tensions, while condemning recent escalations affecting regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 15:55 IST
Russia Poised As Mediator Amid Israel-Iran Nuclear Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Moscow continues to express its readiness to mediate the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Russia's proposal to store Iranian uranium remains available, despite recent escalations complicating the situation.

Tehran asserts its entitlement to peaceful nuclear capabilities, yet its rapid uranium enrichment has sparked fears in Western and Gulf regions of potential nuclear armament. Amidst this, President Trump remains optimistic about peace, while acknowledging possible Russian intervention.

Peskov emphasized the necessity of addressing underlying conflict triggers, criticizing military actions for worsening regional tensions. He also noted society's increasing unity within Iran due to Israel's bombings, a point of concern for the Kremlin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025