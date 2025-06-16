Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Unveils Digital Platform for a New Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a digital platform to galvanize public support for change in Bihar ahead of upcoming assembly elections, urging citizens to unite for a 'new' state. The platform aims to communicate the party's initiatives directly to the people, highlighting governance concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:51 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday unveiled a digital initiative aimed at rallying public support for a transformative change in Bihar.

As assembly elections loom in the eastern state, Yadav asserts that the current administration has lost public trust and that people are eager for change.

The platform, available at www.Tejashwidigitalforce.in, allows citizens to register via social media or email, serving as a direct conduit for the party's message and activities. Yadav criticized the present law and order condition, claiming the government remains unresponsive to the state's needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

