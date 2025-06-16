Tejashwi Yadav Unveils Digital Platform for a New Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday unveiled a digital initiative aimed at rallying public support for a transformative change in Bihar.

As assembly elections loom in the eastern state, Yadav asserts that the current administration has lost public trust and that people are eager for change.

The platform, available at www.Tejashwidigitalforce.in, allows citizens to register via social media or email, serving as a direct conduit for the party's message and activities. Yadav criticized the present law and order condition, claiming the government remains unresponsive to the state's needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)