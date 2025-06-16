Greek Sports Scourge: The Clash Between Fans and Crime

In December 2023, Greece's sports scene faced a grim turning point when officer George Lyngeridis died amidst hooligan clashes at a women's volleyball match in Athens. The tragic incident compelled authorities to intensify their fight against sport-related violence and organized crime.

Investigations unveiled a disturbing trend: hardcore fan groups had links to criminal enterprises, including drug trafficking and extortion. Sports Minister Yiannis Vroutsis confirmed that these fan clubs served as fronts for illegal activities. Arrests have been made, extending to top officials of the Olympiacos club, accused of inciting violence.

Despite reforms aimed at addressing hooliganism, experts and critics argue more needs to be done as the aggressive culture among fans persists. The Greek government has been urged to adopt a preventive approach, focusing on identifying potential perpetrators and fostering a safe sports environment.