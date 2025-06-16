Left Menu

Middle East Dilemma: Diplomacy in the Shadow of Conflict

Tehran is urging Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Oman to mediate for a ceasefire with Israel, while showing flexibility in nuclear talks. The Gulf states are concerned about potential conflict escalation. Oman drafts a proposal to resume US-Iran talks, demanding a nuclear enrichment suspension in exchange for easing US sanctions.

16-06-2025
Tehran has urged Gulf countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Oman to influence U.S. President Donald Trump to broker a ceasefire with Israel, according to multiple sources. The diplomatic maneuver aims to ease tensions between Israel and Iran and facilitate resumed nuclear negotiations.

Iran has indicated its readiness to be flexible in nuclear discussions if a ceasefire with Israel is reached. This diplomatic push has heightened concerns among Gulf states that the conflict could rapidly escalate out of control.

Diplomatic efforts continue as Oman drafts a ceasefire proposal while Iran reaches out to Russia for support. These actions underscore the region's delicate balance as Tehran seeks to negotiate terms that could ease sanctions in exchange for halting nuclear enrichment activities.

