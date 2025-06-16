Left Menu

Tensions Erupt in Himachal Pradesh Over Alleged Elopement

BJP state chief Rajiv Bindal and others are charged for an attempt to murder following a stone-pelting incident in Himachal Pradesh. The conflict arose after a Hindu woman allegedly eloped with a Muslim man. Tensions escalated as Hindu organizations protested, leading to injuries and political accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nahan | Updated: 16-06-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 22:03 IST
Police in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district have charged BJP state chief Rajiv Bindal, MLA Sukhram Chaudhary, and others with attempted murder after a stone-pelting incident sparked communal tensions. The altercation occurred over the alleged elopement of a Hindu woman with a Muslim man, officials reported.

According to Sirmaur ASP Yogesh Rolta, the woman's father initially filed an abduction complaint. The situation intensified when Hindu groups marched towards the man's house, resulting in clashes that injured police personnel. Subsequently, prohibitory orders were issued in several villages following the violence.

BJP's Bindal denounced the charges as politically motivated, criticizing the police's alleged bias against Hindus. Amid accusations of inaction and political manipulation, Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan urged restraint and cautioned against politicizing the incident. The woman involved has since requested police protection, asserting her autonomy in the relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

