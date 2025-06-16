Ethnicity Records and Community Tensions in UK Child Abuse Gangs

In a bid to address longstanding failures, British police will be mandated to document the ethnicity of gangs involved in organised child sexual abuse. This move follows a report published on Monday that exposed the government's inability to address the issue, particularly the over-representation of Asian men in these crimes.

Over the past 15 years, child "grooming gangs" have exploited thousands, sparking widespread outrage. The report, commissioned after criticism from Elon Musk, indicated a lack of ethnic data recording, blaming it on fears of racism accusations. This oversight, primarily affecting young white girls, calls for urgent action.

Amid political pressures, the government has now accepted a national inquiry and reforms. The policing agency will aid in tracking perpetrators, with over 800 cases slated for review. Interior Minister Yvette Cooper apologized for past blunders, assuring justice for victims who have waited too long.

(With inputs from agencies.)