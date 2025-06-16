Left Menu

Political Tempest: Lalu Prasad Yadav Accused of Disrespecting BR Ambedkar

Union Minister Giriraj Singh demands an apology from RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, accusing him of disrespecting BR Ambedkar during his birthday celebration. Singh and other political figures assert that Yadav's actions reveal arrogance and a habitual disregard for Ambedkar. This controversy arises as Bihar Assembly Elections approach.

16-06-2025
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has called for an apology from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, after allegations surfaced of Yadav disrespecting Dalit leader BR Ambedkar during a birthday celebration. Singh accused Yadav of revealing his true mindset towards Dalits and emphasized the need for repentance.

The controversy began when reports emerged that Yadav had placed a picture of Ambedkar near his feet during the event. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary criticized Yadav's arrogance and called for both him and his party workers to apologize to the Dalits of the country.

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain also weighed in, condemning the alleged placement of Ambedkar's picture, emphasizing that it was unacceptable to insult Babasaheb in such a manner. These events unfold against the backdrop of the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, potentially influencing the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

