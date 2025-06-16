Political Tempest: Lalu Prasad Yadav Accused of Disrespecting BR Ambedkar

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has called for an apology from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, after allegations surfaced of Yadav disrespecting Dalit leader BR Ambedkar during a birthday celebration. Singh accused Yadav of revealing his true mindset towards Dalits and emphasized the need for repentance.

The controversy began when reports emerged that Yadav had placed a picture of Ambedkar near his feet during the event. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary criticized Yadav's arrogance and called for both him and his party workers to apologize to the Dalits of the country.

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain also weighed in, condemning the alleged placement of Ambedkar's picture, emphasizing that it was unacceptable to insult Babasaheb in such a manner. These events unfold against the backdrop of the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, potentially influencing the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)