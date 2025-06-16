Invisible Power Looms Over Rajasthan: Dotasra Criticizes BJP Governance

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra has launched a scathing critique against the state government, claiming an 'invisible power' governs Rajasthan instead of the elected representatives. He voiced concerns that the BJP-led government neglects public welfare and fails to continue beneficial schemes from the Congress's tenure.

According to Dotasra, the ruling party is mired in internal disputes, prioritizing undermining each other over serving the populace. Speaking after a party meeting, he stated, 'It is not the job of these (BJP) leaders to bring or strengthen any welfare schemes. Their job is to dig each other's roots.'

Dotasra also described an atmosphere of fear among BJP leaders, suggesting they worry over potential reprimands from Delhi. He noted anecdotes of leaders cautioning against phone discussions due to surveillance concerns. This environment, he implied, undermines governance. The Congress leader also defended the strength of his party's organization under past and current leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)