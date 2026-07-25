H5N1 Bird Flu Spreads to Queensland Shores

Queensland has become the latest Australian state to report a case of H5N1 bird flu. Authorities confirmed that a migratory seabird found by park rangers on Moreton Island tested positive for the virus.

The announcement makes Queensland the fourth state in Australia to record a bird flu case, joining New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia in dealing with the virus.

Despite the new case, there is no current evidence of large-scale deaths among animal populations in Queensland, and authorities maintain that the risk to human health is still considered low.