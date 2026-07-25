Trump and Netanyahu: Controversial Visit Amid Diplomatic Tensions

President Donald Trump confirmed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit the United States next week, sparking a mix of diplomatic anticipation and controversy. Trump's announcement came during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Friday.

The president's remarks included a controversial jest directed at U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, whom Trump falsely described as a Palestinian, drawing ire from both Muslim and Jewish advocacy groups. Critics accused Trump of using the term derogatorily against Schumer, a prominent Jewish leader.

Netanyahu's visit will occur amid heightened U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran, marking five months of ongoing conflict. Additionally, Netanyahu is expected to attend the funeral of deceased U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.