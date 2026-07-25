Trump's Unconventional Return to the White House Press Event

In a dramatic return to the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, President Donald Trump took the spotlight, humorously sparring with the media while recirculating his familiar critiques.

The event, originally disrupted by a security threat in April, resumed amid heightened security and an air of defiance in defense of press freedom.

Trump underscored his perceived transparency while criticizing the press, simultaneously honoring the heroic actions of a Secret Service officer injured in the April attack.