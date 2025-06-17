U.S.-UK Trade Deal Set for Presidential Approval

President Donald Trump is expected to soon finalize a U.S.-British trade agreement by signing a proclamation, according to sources familiar with the issue.

The proclamation's preparations are complete, but questions remain about whether Trump will sign it while meeting British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

Such trade deals often reshape bilateral economic relations, enhancing cooperation and opening new avenues for commerce and investment between nations.

