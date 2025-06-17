Left Menu

Judge Declares NIH Grant Terminations Illegal

A federal judge in Boston ruled the Trump administration's termination of NIH research grants on diversity topics illegal, citing discrimination against minorities and LGBTQ individuals. Judge William Young reinstated the revoked grants, condemning government discrimination and hinting at future widespread legal actions to protect affected programs.

A federal judge in Boston has determined that the Trump administration's move to terminate National Institutes of Health (NIH) grants related to diversity topics was illegal. The ruling, made on Monday by U.S. District Judge William Young, described the administration's actions as discriminatory against racial minorities and LGBTQ individuals.

Judge Young ordered the reinstatement of over $1 billion in grants, highlighting the administration's unconstitutional discrimination. The ruling applies to grants affecting organizations and Democratic-led states involved in the lawsuit, with the possibility of broader implications as the case develops.

The NIH has faced backlash for terminating thousands of research grants as part of efforts to reduce federal spending and end diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. While the NIH and its parent agency have yet to comment, the case signals ongoing challenges to policies that overhaul support for DEI initiatives in government-funded research.

