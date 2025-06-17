Senate Republicans Propose Tax Bill Changes, Sparking Controversy

In a contentious move, Senate Republicans have put forward revisions to President Donald Trump's expansive tax-cut bill, highlighting permanent business tax breaks and a significant reduction in deductions for state and local taxes. Despite these efforts, there is rising discord among House Republicans, particularly from those representing districts that would suffer under the new tax cap of $10,000.

The Senate's proposal also takes a firm stand on restricting tax breaks for tipped and overtime income, falling below what Trump championed during his 2024 campaign. Amid these fiscal maneuvers, Republicans remain steadfast in aiming to pass this crucial piece of legislation by the July 4 deadline, despite the bill's mixed reception in Congress.

This proposed policy change includes raising the debt ceiling, aligning with party strategies to leverage Trump's inaugural term successes, notably the 2017 tax cuts. However, deep cuts in Medicaid and impacts on renewable energy have sparked fierce opposition from Democrats and industry groups, leaving its fate uncertain amid today's stark political divide.

(With inputs from agencies.)