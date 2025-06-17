Modi Aims to Strengthen Ties at G7 Summit Amidst Renewed India-Canada Relations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Canada to reestablish India-Canada relations at the G7 Summit. Engaging with global leaders, Modi will prioritize Global South issues, discuss energy security, and address recent geopolitical tensions. This visit marks a pivotal moment in mending diplomatic relations after strained interactions between the two nations.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Canada for the G7 Summit, his first visit in a decade, to focus on global issues and healing India-Canada relations. Modi's arrival marks an effort to mend ties following a period of diplomatic strain between the two countries.
Modi, on a significant three-nation tour, will prioritize the interests of the Global South and engage in discussions on energy security, technology, and global economic dynamics. He is expected to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit in Kananaskis.
This visit comes after heightened tensions between India and Canada over allegations relating to Khalistani elements operating in Canada, leading to a diplomatic stand-off. New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's invitation to Modi signifies a mutual desire to rebuild trust and reaffirm strategic partnerships.
