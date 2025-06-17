Escalation in the Middle East: Israel and Iran Edge Closer to Full-Scale Conflict

The simmering conflict between Israel and Iran has taken a dangerous step toward full-scale war as Israel expands its airstrikes on Tehran. The tension followed a surprise Israeli attack targeting Iran's military and nuclear sites five days ago. This escalation triggered U.S. President Donald Trump to return early from the G7 summit in Canada, where he warned Tehran's residents to evacuate immediately. He insisted that 'Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.'

Amid the rising hostilities, Iranian missiles and drones have retaliated against Israel, exacerbating fears of a broader regional conflict. Israeli forces claim to have achieved aerial superiority over Tehran, destroying numerous missile launchers and command centers. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the strikes significantly set back Iran's nuclear program, though concerns remain about Tehran's capabilities.

Despite calls for de-escalation, including a ceasefire in Gaza, Israeli assaults continue, with officials warning of further actions. The relentless cycle of retaliatory strikes and diplomatic attempts to mediate have failed to ease tensions, leaving the region anxiously poised on the brink of war as international observers continue to call for peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)