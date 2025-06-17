Tensions Escalate as Israel Expands Airstrikes on Tehran

Tensions between Israel and Iran have reached a critical point as Israel expanded its air campaign on Tehran following a surprise attack targeting Iran's military and nuclear facilities.

US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning for Tehran's residents to evacuate citing the need to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Violence escalated with casualties on both sides, while international figures called for a ceasefire and de-escalation, although hostilities show no signs of abating.

