Tensions Escalate as Israel Expands Airstrikes on Tehran
The conflict between Israel and Iran has intensified, with Israel expanding airstrikes on Tehran following a surprising attack. US President Trump warned residents of Tehran to evacuate. Both sides have suffered casualties, and international calls for ceasefire are underway, yet hostilities continue to escalate.
Tensions between Israel and Iran have reached a critical point as Israel expanded its air campaign on Tehran following a surprise attack targeting Iran's military and nuclear facilities.
US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning for Tehran's residents to evacuate citing the need to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
Violence escalated with casualties on both sides, while international figures called for a ceasefire and de-escalation, although hostilities show no signs of abating.
