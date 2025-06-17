Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israel Expands Airstrikes on Tehran

The conflict between Israel and Iran has intensified, with Israel expanding airstrikes on Tehran following a surprising attack. US President Trump warned residents of Tehran to evacuate. Both sides have suffered casualties, and international calls for ceasefire are underway, yet hostilities continue to escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 17-06-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 12:12 IST
Tensions Escalate as Israel Expands Airstrikes on Tehran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Tensions between Israel and Iran have reached a critical point as Israel expanded its air campaign on Tehran following a surprise attack targeting Iran's military and nuclear facilities.

US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning for Tehran's residents to evacuate citing the need to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Violence escalated with casualties on both sides, while international figures called for a ceasefire and de-escalation, although hostilities show no signs of abating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025