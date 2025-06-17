Trump's Quest for a 'Real End' to Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated his demand for Iran to fully relinquish its pursuit of nuclear weapons. Speaking aboard Air Force One after the Group of Seven summit in Canada, Trump stated his desire for a 'real end' to the nuclear issue.

Tensions have escalated in the Middle East following airstrikes between Iran and Israel, raising concerns in an already volatile region. Trump mentioned the possible deployment of U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff or Vice President JD Vance to engage with Iran, though this decision hinges on unfolding events.

The conflict has resulted in significant casualties, with Iranian authorities reporting over 220 deaths, predominantly civilians, since the onset of hostilities. Meanwhile, Trump has indicated that he has not initiated peace talks with Iran, maintaining that the opportunity for dialogue remains if Iran opts to engage.

