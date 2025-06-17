Trump's Quest for a 'Real End' to Iran's Nuclear Ambitions
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his desire for Iran to completely abandon its nuclear ambitions. He commented on the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel and emphasized the necessity for Iran to give up nuclear weapons. Trump is considering sending envoys for discussions but awaits further developments.
U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated his demand for Iran to fully relinquish its pursuit of nuclear weapons. Speaking aboard Air Force One after the Group of Seven summit in Canada, Trump stated his desire for a 'real end' to the nuclear issue.
Tensions have escalated in the Middle East following airstrikes between Iran and Israel, raising concerns in an already volatile region. Trump mentioned the possible deployment of U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff or Vice President JD Vance to engage with Iran, though this decision hinges on unfolding events.
The conflict has resulted in significant casualties, with Iranian authorities reporting over 220 deaths, predominantly civilians, since the onset of hostilities. Meanwhile, Trump has indicated that he has not initiated peace talks with Iran, maintaining that the opportunity for dialogue remains if Iran opts to engage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
55th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show concludes with 87000 visitors
Bisleri International Ventures into Middle East and Africa with Apparel Group Partnership
Soaring Controversies: The High Cost of Retrofitting Air Force One
Luis Castro's Second Chance: Redemption in Middle Eastern Football
Upgrading Air Force One: Security or Speed?