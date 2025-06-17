The Bunker-Buster Bomb: A Key Tool in US-Israel Defense Strategies Against Iran

The United States could play a pivotal role in aiding Israel's military strategy against Iran by providing bunker-buster bombs to target the Fordo nuclear facility. This move comes as tensions escalate over Iran's nuclear enrichment activities, viewed by some as a significant threat to regional stability.

Fordo, a heavily fortified facility, is deeply embedded in a mountain and protected by surface-to-air missile systems. Despite Israel's past strikes on similar sites, the challenge at Fordo is unique, setting the stage for potential U.S. involvement utilizing its exclusive stealth bombing technology.

Strategists are weighing the implications of such a military move, with focus on the GBU-57 A/B bomb's capability to breach the facility's defenses without widespread contamination. While the U.S. administration remains cautious, discussions continue on possible support, reflecting the complex geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)