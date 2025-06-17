Left Menu

The Bunker-Buster Bomb: A Key Tool in US-Israel Defense Strategies Against Iran

The US may support Israel in attacking Iran's Fordo nuclear plant by supplying bunker-buster bombs. These bombs, designed to penetrate deeply fortified sites, pose significant strategic implications. Fordo's defenses include missile systems, and any US involvement would hinge on its stealth bomber capabilities, hinting at complex military tactics and international implications.

Updated: 17-06-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:53 IST
The United States could play a pivotal role in aiding Israel's military strategy against Iran by providing bunker-buster bombs to target the Fordo nuclear facility. This move comes as tensions escalate over Iran's nuclear enrichment activities, viewed by some as a significant threat to regional stability.

Fordo, a heavily fortified facility, is deeply embedded in a mountain and protected by surface-to-air missile systems. Despite Israel's past strikes on similar sites, the challenge at Fordo is unique, setting the stage for potential U.S. involvement utilizing its exclusive stealth bombing technology.

Strategists are weighing the implications of such a military move, with focus on the GBU-57 A/B bomb's capability to breach the facility's defenses without widespread contamination. While the U.S. administration remains cautious, discussions continue on possible support, reflecting the complex geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

