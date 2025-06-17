Kremlin Observes Tension in Israel-Iran Conflict Amid Rapid Escalation
The Kremlin reports Israel's current disinterest in mediation with Iran, noting a rapidly worsening situation. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov urges both sides for restraint amidst high uncertainty and reiterates Russia’s offer to mediate, should the need arise. However, Israel presently appears uninterested in peaceful solutions.
On Tuesday, the Kremlin announced that Israel has shown no interest in mediation efforts regarding its ongoing conflict with Iran. This statement comes amid what Moscow terms "galloping escalation" of tensions.
During a briefing with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov appealed for restraint from both parties and highlighted the absolute level of uncertainty surrounding the situation. The complexity and rapid developments have contributed to an unpredictable environment, he noted.
Peskov reiterated Russia's willingness to mediate in the conflict if necessary. However, he acknowledged that Israel is currently not inclined to pursue a peaceful resolution, preferring instead to navigate the situation independently for the time being.
