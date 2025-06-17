Tensions Escalate: Israel's Air Campaign Expands on Tehran Amid Nuclear Threats

Israel has expanded its air campaign on Tehran, heightening tensions five days after a surprise attack on Iran's military and nuclear program. U.S. President Donald Trump urged residents of the Iranian capital to evacuate, emphasizing the necessity of averting Iran's pursuit of a nuclear weapon.

The conflict has resulted in numerous casualties, with over 224 people killed in Iran and 24 in Israel. As missiles and drones launch between the two nations, President Trump's return from the G-7 summit underscores the U.S.'s vested interest, though he denies pursuing a ceasefire.

Amid store closures and traffic jams in Tehran, signs of escalating conflict persist. Israeli forces assert their aerial superiority, yet diplomatic channels remain open, signaling potential discussions for de-escalation if conditions allow.

(With inputs from agencies.)