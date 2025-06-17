Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israel's Air Campaign Expands on Tehran Amid Nuclear Threats

As hostilities between Israel and Iran heighten, Israel has intensified its air assaults on Tehran, following a surprise attack on Iran’s military and nuclear program. With mounting casualties and mass evacuations, tensions rise, prompting international discussions, though US President Trump denies involvement in ceasefire efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 17-06-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 16:02 IST
Tensions Escalate: Israel's Air Campaign Expands on Tehran Amid Nuclear Threats
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Israel has expanded its air campaign on Tehran, heightening tensions five days after a surprise attack on Iran's military and nuclear program. U.S. President Donald Trump urged residents of the Iranian capital to evacuate, emphasizing the necessity of averting Iran's pursuit of a nuclear weapon.

The conflict has resulted in numerous casualties, with over 224 people killed in Iran and 24 in Israel. As missiles and drones launch between the two nations, President Trump's return from the G-7 summit underscores the U.S.'s vested interest, though he denies pursuing a ceasefire.

Amid store closures and traffic jams in Tehran, signs of escalating conflict persist. Israeli forces assert their aerial superiority, yet diplomatic channels remain open, signaling potential discussions for de-escalation if conditions allow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025