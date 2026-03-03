Stranded Amidst Conflict: The Struggle of Returning Home

The escalating conflict in the Middle East has left numerous Indians stranded, causing widespread anxiety and financial distress. Sunil Gupta, a passenger returning from Dubai, expressed his relief upon landing in Delhi, but his journey home was marred by overwhelming uncertainty.

The ongoing crisis, marked by military strikes by the US and Israel against Iran, has significantly disrupted travel, leading to flight cancellations and stranding many travelers like Arvind, a resident of Noida. Travelers face mounting expenses, compounding their difficulties in an already volatile environment.

Further complicating matters, Indian students in Iran find themselves close to the conflict, with parents like Kunwar Shakeel Ahmed expressing concern over their safety. As the situation worsens, calls for urgent intervention to facilitate the safe return of impacted individuals and families intensify.

