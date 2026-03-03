Left Menu

Stranded Amidst Conflict: The Struggle of Returning Home

Amid escalating conflict in the Middle East, Indians stranded in Dubai face overwhelming uncertainty and financial strain. Passengers like Sunil Gupta return home anxious after witnessing regional tensions. Many are trapped due to flight cancellations, lacking resources and requiring urgent government intervention to ensure a safe return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 16:56 IST
Stranded Amidst Conflict: The Struggle of Returning Home
Sunil Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

The escalating conflict in the Middle East has left numerous Indians stranded, causing widespread anxiety and financial distress. Sunil Gupta, a passenger returning from Dubai, expressed his relief upon landing in Delhi, but his journey home was marred by overwhelming uncertainty.

The ongoing crisis, marked by military strikes by the US and Israel against Iran, has significantly disrupted travel, leading to flight cancellations and stranding many travelers like Arvind, a resident of Noida. Travelers face mounting expenses, compounding their difficulties in an already volatile environment.

Further complicating matters, Indian students in Iran find themselves close to the conflict, with parents like Kunwar Shakeel Ahmed expressing concern over their safety. As the situation worsens, calls for urgent intervention to facilitate the safe return of impacted individuals and families intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi speaks to Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, condemns attacks on his country during ongoing conflict.

PM Modi speaks to Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, condemns at...

 India
2
Tragic Electrocution: Father and Son Fall Victim to Electric Fence

Tragic Electrocution: Father and Son Fall Victim to Electric Fence

 India
3
Northern Command's Strategic Review Amidst Kashmir Unrest

Northern Command's Strategic Review Amidst Kashmir Unrest

 India
4
Airline Stocks Plummet as Middle East Conflict Escalates

Airline Stocks Plummet as Middle East Conflict Escalates

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026