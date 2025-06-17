Left Menu

Kerala CPI(M) Stands Against US-Israel Aggression in West Asia

The CPI(M) in Kerala has organized anti-war rallies to protest alleged Israeli aggression in Iran, backed by the US. They highlight threats to West Asia's peace, criticize India's silent stance, and call for global vigilance against militaristic policies, urging collective opposition to protect human lives over arms interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-06-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 16:22 IST
Kerala CPI(M) Stands Against US-Israel Aggression in West Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala has announced plans to stage anti-war rallies and anti-imperialist programmes across the state on June 17 and 18. These events will protest the perceived US-backed Israeli aggression in Iran.

In a stern statement, the Left party condemned Israel's actions, accusing them of turning West Asia into a volatile battleground and escalating global fears of war. They particularly pointed out the dire situation facing the Palestinian people, alleging that India's silence on the matter amounts to tacit consent for the ongoing violence.

The CPI(M) criticizes Israel for its aggressive strategies that serve US imperialist interests by targeting Iran's sovereignty. They note that countries like China are speaking out against these actions. Furthermore, the CPI(M) warns against reducing these conflicts to religious terms, and calls for widespread opposition to protect human life over arms profits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025