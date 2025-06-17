Kerala CPI(M) Stands Against US-Israel Aggression in West Asia

The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala has announced plans to stage anti-war rallies and anti-imperialist programmes across the state on June 17 and 18. These events will protest the perceived US-backed Israeli aggression in Iran.

In a stern statement, the Left party condemned Israel's actions, accusing them of turning West Asia into a volatile battleground and escalating global fears of war. They particularly pointed out the dire situation facing the Palestinian people, alleging that India's silence on the matter amounts to tacit consent for the ongoing violence.

The CPI(M) criticizes Israel for its aggressive strategies that serve US imperialist interests by targeting Iran's sovereignty. They note that countries like China are speaking out against these actions. Furthermore, the CPI(M) warns against reducing these conflicts to religious terms, and calls for widespread opposition to protect human life over arms profits.

(With inputs from agencies.)