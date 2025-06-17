Left Menu

Surge in War Risk Insurance Premiums Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

War risk insurance premiums for shipments to Israel have tripled within the past week as a result of escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. The cost of a seven-day voyage to Israeli ports now ranges from 0.7% to 1.0% of a ship's value, significantly up from last week's 0.2%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:21 IST
Surge in War Risk Insurance Premiums Amid Israel-Iran Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In light of escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, industry sources report that war risk insurance premiums on shipments heading to Israel have tripled compared to last week.

The cost for a seven-day journey to Israeli ports currently ranges from 0.7% to 1.0% of a ship's value, a notable increase from the previous rate of around 0.2%.

Varying approaches by individual underwriters will add substantial expenses, reaching tens of thousands of dollars per day for each voyage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025