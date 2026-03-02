INSV Kaundinya's Historic Voyage Celebrates India's Maritime Legacy

Union Minister Sanjay Seth welcomed INSV Kaundinya into Mumbai Harbour on Monday, marking the vessel's triumphant return from its historic maiden voyage to Muscat. The traditionally constructed stitched sailing vessel of the Indian Navy was greeted by a vibrant parade of sails and a traditional water arc salute at the Naval Dockyard.

The voyage, which began on December 29 from Gujarat's Porbandar, aimed to retrace ancient maritime routes that once linked India's western coast with Oman. Addressing the crowd, Seth emphasized the national significance of the project as a revival of India's ancient maritime knowledge systems and as an inspiration to the youth of the country.

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan lauded the crew for their dedication and professionalism in navigating the Arabian Sea on the 20-metre vessel, constructed using ancient shipbuilding techniques. The successful expedition underscores the courage and resilience of the Indian Navy, showcasing a blend of innovation and tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)