Nitish Kumar Eyes Rajya Sabha Following Resilient Political Voyage

Nitish Kumar, the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar, has set his sights on the Rajya Sabha. Officially confirming his candidacy for the current election cycle, Kumar assured that his support for the new Cabinet will remain strong, emphasizing his dedication to Bihar's development.

In a heartfelt acknowledgment, the 75-year-old leader expressed gratitude to the people of Bihar for their unwavering trust. Kumar reminisced about his parliamentary journey, starting as a Janata Dal member and eventually leading the state as Chief Minister through various coalition shifts.

Kumar's decision to seek a Rajya Sabha seat highlights his ongoing commitment to both national and regional politics. This move could reshape Bihar's political landscape, potentially facilitating a stronger influence for the BJP in the state's governance. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)