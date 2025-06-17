Elon Musk's X Corp Challenges New York Law
Elon Musk's X Corp has sued New York's attorney general over a law requiring social media companies to disclose information on hate speech monitoring. The complaint argues the law compromises First Amendment rights by forcing the disclosure of sensitive speech data deemed controversial by the state.
Elon Musk's X Corp has taken legal action against New York's attorney general, raising questions about a state law that mandates social media platforms to reveal details on how they handle hate speech, extremism, disinformation, and other sensitive content.
The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court, argues that New York's law infringes on First Amendment protections by compelling the exposure of speech that is highly sensitive and controversial, and not favored by the state.
As the case unfolds, it highlights the tension between state regulations and free speech rights in the digital age, a debate that continues to evolve amid growing scrutiny of online platforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
