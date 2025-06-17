Left Menu

G6 Summit Drama: World Leaders Tackle Geopolitical Tensions Amid US Absence

World leaders convened in Canada for the G6 summit, focusing on global tensions exacerbated by US President Trump's early departure. Leaders addressed conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Despite efforts for unity, Trump's absence and trade disagreements added to the geopolitical strain, highlighting division within wealthy nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kananaskis | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:22 IST
The G6 summit concluded in Canada with global leaders addressing escalating tensions, notably the ongoing Ukraine conflict and the Middle East crisis. However, the summit was overshadowed by US President Donald Trump's early departure, which emphasized divisions on key issues such as trade and international diplomacy.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, joined by leaders from the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan, discussed Russia's aggressive actions toward Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported devastating overnight attacks by Russia, emphasizing the need for immediate international support.

Amid heightened conflicts, particularly Israel's offensive against Iran, discussions also focused on the potential for nuclear escalation. While some progress was made, including a unified stance against Iran developing nuclear weapons, Trump's absence underscored the challenges of achieving consensus among global powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

