Prime Minister Modi Engages in Key Diplomatic Talks at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in significant discussions with global leaders during the G7 Summit, meeting South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on the event's sidelines.

The bilateral talks come as Modi emphasizes the priorities of the Global South, aiming to address pressing global challenges through collaboration.

This trip to Canada marks a decade since Modi's last visit, highlighting a pivotal moment in international diplomacy and cooperation at the prestigious summit.

