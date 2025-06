Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico publicly hinted at the possibility of his country adopting a neutral stance, raising eyebrows before the upcoming NATO summit. His comments sparked immediate backlash from political peers who stressed Slovakia's commitment to the alliance.

Fico accused Western leaders of fomenting conflict and critiqued the arms trade, highlighting ongoing differences regarding Ukraine's situation. Most Slovakian politicians, however, stand united on sustaining defense spending and maintaining NATO obligations.

Fico's diverging views on Russia's conflict with Ukraine, EU sanctions, and NATO enlargement plans have met with protests and highlight internal divisions in Slovakia's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)