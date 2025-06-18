Global Diplomacy: Modi's First Visit to Canada at G7 Summit

In a significant diplomatic event, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a formal welcome from his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, during his arrival for the Outreach Session at the G7 Summit.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, highlighted the symbolic importance of the meeting, noting it as a step towards "building bridges for global progress and cooperation." The encounter took place at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, as shared in a statement on the platform X.

Prime Minister Modi's participation in the summit underscores his focus on pivotal global discussions, with particular prioritization given to the concerns of the Global South. This meeting represents Modi's first trip to Canada in ten years, underscoring the importance of strengthening international alliances.

