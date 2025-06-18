Left Menu

Diplomatic Waltz Turned Turbulent: Trump and Macron's Unpredictable Alliance

The relationship between Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron experiences high-altitude turbulence as contrasting diplomatic styles play out in public. Despite attempts at camaraderie, tensions flare post-G7 summit, with Trump's social media critique of Macron revealing deeper fractures. This diplomatic narrative switches between charm and rebuke, indicating evolving US-European ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-06-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 01:12 IST
  • Country:
  • France

A handshake that once represented an intriguing diplomatic dance has lately turned into turbulence at 33,000 feet. The relationship between US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, epitomized by the iconic 29-second handshake in 2017, took a new twist this week mid-flight, as Trump used social media to critique Macron.

Trump, departing the G7 summit early, aimed barbs at Macron's attempts to recast the exit strategically, suggesting potential US mediation between Israel and Iran. However, Trump's subsequent swipe at Macron, accusing him of showboating, brought the strained relationship into sharp focus.

Despite prior attempts at diplomacy which included formal dinners and a striking Bastille Day parade, the relationship appears to be facing more permanent challenges. As the summit displayed fractures over issues like Russia sanctions and Iran, the alliance dynamics reveal a shift in Europe's approach to Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

