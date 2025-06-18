Left Menu

Court Clash: Trump's Troop Deployment to Los Angeles Under Fire

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court is examining the legality of President Trump's deployment of the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles. Judge Breyer ruled the deployments unlawful, citing the lack of legal conditions. The case raises concerns about state sovereignty and federal military use on U.S. soil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 01:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The debate over President Donald Trump's authority to deploy the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles intensified on Tuesday as a federal appeals court scrutinized the legality of his actions. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco is considering whether Trump's move defied legal protocols as ruled by District Judge Charles Breyer.

Judge Breyer had deemed Trump's deployment unlawful, asserting that the president exceeded his authority without valid cause, such as a rebellion, to justify calling in the Guard. California Governor Gavin Newsom opposed Trump's decision, emphasizing the need for preserving state sovereignty and judicial oversight over executive actions.

Representatives from both sides presented their arguments, focusing on the balance between presidential authority and state rights. The case underscores broader national concerns about federal military involvement in domestic affairs, igniting political debates amid ongoing protests and tensions nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

