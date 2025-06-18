Court Clash: Trump's Troop Deployment to Los Angeles Under Fire

The debate over President Donald Trump's authority to deploy the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles intensified on Tuesday as a federal appeals court scrutinized the legality of his actions. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco is considering whether Trump's move defied legal protocols as ruled by District Judge Charles Breyer.

Judge Breyer had deemed Trump's deployment unlawful, asserting that the president exceeded his authority without valid cause, such as a rebellion, to justify calling in the Guard. California Governor Gavin Newsom opposed Trump's decision, emphasizing the need for preserving state sovereignty and judicial oversight over executive actions.

Representatives from both sides presented their arguments, focusing on the balance between presidential authority and state rights. The case underscores broader national concerns about federal military involvement in domestic affairs, igniting political debates amid ongoing protests and tensions nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)