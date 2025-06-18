Kristi Noem's Health Scare: A Sudden Allergy Shakes DHS
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem faced a sudden allergic reaction and was hospitalized as a precaution. She is currently recovering and remains alert. Noem plays a pivotal role in President Trump's immigration policies and national security efforts as a key member of the Department of Homeland Security.
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was admitted to the hospital after suffering an allergic reaction, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.
According to Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, Noem was taken to the hospital purely as a precautionary measure and is currently alert and recovering. The incident took place in Washington, as reported by CNN and CBS News.
Noem, 53, plays an instrumental role in spearheading President Donald Trump's immigration policies through her leadership position at the department, which also handles national security, cybersecurity, and disaster recovery initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India-Pakistan delegations to face off in Washington DC, Tharoor confident of getting India's message across
Power Struggle: Ukraine's Energy Recovery Amid Conflict
Ukrainian Officials Seek Support in Washington Amidst Peace Talk Stalemate
Molotov Cocktails and Immigration: The Complex Case of Mohamed Sabry Soliman
SA Economy Grows by 0.1% in Q1 2025 as Agriculture Leads Recovery