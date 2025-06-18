Kristi Noem's Health Scare: A Sudden Allergy Shakes DHS

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was admitted to the hospital after suffering an allergic reaction, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

According to Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, Noem was taken to the hospital purely as a precautionary measure and is currently alert and recovering. The incident took place in Washington, as reported by CNN and CBS News.

Noem, 53, plays an instrumental role in spearheading President Donald Trump's immigration policies through her leadership position at the department, which also handles national security, cybersecurity, and disaster recovery initiatives.

