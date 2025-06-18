Left Menu

Federal Judge Halts Trump's Passport Policy Impacting Transgender and Nonbinary Americans

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration's policy of denying passports reflecting gender identity to transgender and nonbinary Americans. This decision expands previous rulings to include all affected individuals. The policy has been criticized for violating the U.S. Constitution's Fifth Amendment by discriminating based on sex.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 04:54 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 04:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has expanded a court order blocking the Trump administration from enforcing a passport policy that affected transgender and nonbinary individuals nationwide. This policy previously restricted these individuals from obtaining passports that accurately reflect their gender identities.

U.S. District Judge Julia Kobick in Boston ruled to grant class action status for the case, which alleged that the policy discriminated against individuals based on sex, contravening the Fifth Amendment. The ruling now halts the enforcement of the policy for all transgender, nonbinary, and intersex passport holders.

The legal challenge arose from a directive under an executive order signed by Trump, which instructed the State Department to only recognize two sexes, male and female, and issue passports accordingly. The Biden administration had previously allowed applicants to select an inclusive 'X' gender marker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

