Escalating Tensions: Iran and Israel Engage in Relentless Air Strikes

On Wednesday, Iran and Israel continued their missile exchanges, intensifying an ongoing air war that has defied calls for cessation from the United States. Two Iranian missile barrages targeted Israel early in the day, with explosions reported over Tel Aviv.

President Donald Trump warned Iran on social media of diminishing American patience, shortly after instructing Iran to surrender unconditionally. Although Trump has denied any immediate plans to target Iran's Supreme Leader, his stance suggested a shift towards a more aggressive U.S. involvement in the conflict.

Iran's geopolitical influence is proving fragile, especially after Israeli forces decimated key military figures within Tehran's inner circles. As tensions rise, global oil markets remain jittery due to recent attacks on critical energy infrastructure.

