Colombia's Senate Approves Controversial Labor Reform Amid Presidential Referendum Push

Colombia's Senate has passed a hotly contested labor reform bill following President Gustavo Petro's push for a referendum allowing voters to directly approve the initiative. This legislative move envisions key measures such as an eight-hour daytime workday, increased weekend and holiday pay, and social security payments for delivery app drivers.

The 12-question referendum was decreed by Petro to prompt Senate action before the session's end on June 20, despite opposition warning it could undermine Colombia's institutional integrity. A previous referendum attempt was narrowly rejected, and opposition remains tangible, as demonstrated by a 52-2 vote against it.

The reform also imposes increased wages for work after 7 p.m., and rising surcharges for Sunday and holiday work through 2027. Additionally, it demands delivery apps stop requiring exclusivity from workers and ensure human oversight of algorithms. While the reform is a win for Petro, many of his other pledged reforms have faced legislative defeat.

