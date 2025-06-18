World Leaders Grapple with Unity at G7 Amid Global Tensions

The recent G7 summit, convened to tackle global challenges, ended without major agreements on pressing issues like Ukraine and Iran. The leaders of Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan faced the task of maintaining global influence without a cohesive strategy on key geopolitical matters. President Trump's premature exit added to the summit's complexities.

In President Trump's absence, the remaining leaders, including Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, focused on discussing artificial intelligence, resource accessibility, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Despite expressing support for Ukraine, a unified stance remained elusive, as the US opposed a joint statement promoting negotiations with Russia.

As tensions between Israel and Iran threatened to escalate further, French President Emmanuel Macron cautioned against military interventions in Iran. While issuing a call for peace and stability in the Middle East, the summit demonstrated attempts to unify the leaders despite divergent views on several global issues.

