India and Canada Mend Diplomatic Ties with High Commissioners' Return
India and Canada have decided to restore High Commissioners in each other's capitals as part of efforts to stabilize their relationship. The move follows tensions over the Nijjar case. Prime Ministers Modi and Carney aim to resume trade discussions and strengthen collaboration in clean energy and digital infrastructure.
In a significant diplomatic development, India and Canada have agreed to restore their High Commissioners in each other's capitals, aiming to stabilize their bilateral relationship. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed this as the first of several 'calibrated steps' towards renewing ties between the nations.
The agreement followed a 'positive and constructive' meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian counterpart Mark Carney during the G7 Summit in Kananaskis. The leaders discussed shared democratic values and the importance of collaboration in various sectors.
The nations had previously recalled diplomats amidst tensions linked to the Nijjar case. Discussions also covered potential cooperation in clean energy, technology, and strengthening supply chains, reflecting the countries' commitment to deepening their commercial and strategic ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Canada
- diplomacy
- High Commissioners
- Modi
- Carney
- relationship
- Nijjar
- clean energy
- trade
ALSO READ
Kids put PM Modi in grandfather category immediately: Second Lady Usha Vance
"Trip of a lifetime, meeting PM Modi was very special": US Second Lady Usha Vance recalls India visit and her children's experience
President Trump deeply admires, respects India, we are going to have great relationship together: Commerce Secretary Lutnick
PM Modi speaks to Assam, Sikkim CMs and Manipur Governor over flood situation, assures full support
PM Modi assures help to flood-hit northeast states