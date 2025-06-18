India and Canada Mend Diplomatic Ties with High Commissioners' Return

In a significant diplomatic development, India and Canada have agreed to restore their High Commissioners in each other's capitals, aiming to stabilize their bilateral relationship. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed this as the first of several 'calibrated steps' towards renewing ties between the nations.

The agreement followed a 'positive and constructive' meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian counterpart Mark Carney during the G7 Summit in Kananaskis. The leaders discussed shared democratic values and the importance of collaboration in various sectors.

The nations had previously recalled diplomats amidst tensions linked to the Nijjar case. Discussions also covered potential cooperation in clean energy, technology, and strengthening supply chains, reflecting the countries' commitment to deepening their commercial and strategic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)