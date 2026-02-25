Strengthening Ties: Modi's Strategic Visit to Israel Amid Rising Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel on Wednesday marks a strategic move as bilateral talks focus on artificial intelligence and defense. Amid growing regional tensions, this visit highlights India's diplomatic efforts to strengthen ties while maintaining its non-aligned foreign policy stance.

During his two-day visit, Modi is expected to deliver remarks at Israel's Knesset and lay a wreath at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial. This visit comes at a time when the United States increases its military presence near Iran, raising concerns over potential conflict impacting both the region and Indian expatriate workers.

Israeli officials emphasize the visit's potential to create new partnerships, while experts highlight Modi's consistent diplomatic messaging to avert conflict. Despite growing military cooperation, India remains cautious of formal alliances due to its history of non-alignment.

