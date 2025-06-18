Left Menu

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Passport Policy for Transgender Americans

A federal judge in Boston blocked the Trump administration's policy against issuing gender identity-reflective passports for transgender and nonbinary individuals. U.S. District Judge Julia Kobick expanded the injunction to cover all affected passport holders, ruling the policy discriminatory and unconstitutional. The case now has class action status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 08:03 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 08:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has halted the Trump administration's policy prohibiting transgender and nonbinary Americans from having passports that reflect their gender identities. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Julia Kobick expanded a previous injunction to include all affected passport holders nationwide. This move marks a significant expansion from an April ruling.

Judge Kobick, based in Boston, deemed the policy discriminatory, finding it likely violates the U.S. Constitution's Fifth Amendment. The injunction initially allowed six individuals to receive passports with their chosen gender or an 'X' designation. The case, now class action, broadens protection to all impacted individuals.

Legal representatives, such as the ACLU's Li Nowlin-Sohl, celebrated the ruling as a victory against discrimination. Meanwhile, a White House spokeswoman criticized the decision, calling it an attempt to undermine Trump's agenda. Passport policy changes under Biden now allow an 'X' marker, reflecting more inclusive recognition of gender identities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

