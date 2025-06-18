Left Menu

UAW Leadership Clash: Retaliation Report Against President Shawn Fain

A federal monitor accused United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain of retaliating against Secretary-Treasurer Margaret Mock after fiscal disagreements. The report suggested reinstating Mock's duties, alleging Fain's aggressive conduct. This comes amid Fain's leadership during a significant strike, potentially impacting his reputation.

A federal monitor has accused United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain of retaliating against the union's Secretary-Treasurer, Margaret Mock, amid fiscal disagreements. The report reveals how Mock had her duties reassigned because of hesitations regarding the authorization of expenditures for Fain's office.

The monitor's report states that Fain had enacted a planned retaliation against Mock and recommended that the union's executive board restore Mock's responsibilities related to purchasing, benefits, and pensions. Such findings might tarnish Fain's reputable leadership, especially following his key role in the 2023 strike against major automakers.

Despite these allegations, Fain and the UAW have yet to comment. Mock, on the other hand, urged the board to accept the monitor's recommendations and shift focus toward challenging employers and politicians undermining working-class interests.

