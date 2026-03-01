Rescue service says 4 people killed in strike in central Israel, reports AP.
PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:21 IST
Rescue service says 4 people killed in strike in central Israel, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- strike
- central
- Rescue Service
- AP report
- fatalities
- tensions
- attack
- impact
- civilians
ALSO READ
Rising Tensions: U.S.-Israeli Air War Sparks Global Market Havoc
Fact-Checking Fury: Debunking Viral Misinformation Amid West Asia Tensions
Global Tensions Escalate Amid Middle East Conflict and Geopolitical Uncertainty
Currency Havens: U.S. Dollar Rises Amid Middle East Tensions
Gold Prices Plummet Amid Dollar Surge and Geopolitical Tensions