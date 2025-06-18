Tensions Escalate as Israel Strikes Tehran Amid Nuclear Conflict
Israeli airstrikes hit Tehran, escalating regional tensions following demands by US President Trump for Iran's surrender. The conflict has resulted in hundreds of casualties and retaliatory attacks. Iran curtails communication access, heightening turmoil as international attention focuses on its nuclear capabilities.
In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israeli airstrikes targeted Tehran early Wednesday, mere hours after the U.S. President Donald Trump demanded Iran's 'unconditional surrender.'
The Israeli military action has since led to hundreds of casualties and retaliatory attacks, raising fears of broader conflict across the Middle East.
Amidst the intensified military operations, Iran has severely restricted communication channels, limiting internet access to control the flow of information as global scrutiny focuses on the nation's nuclear program.
