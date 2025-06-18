Tensions Escalate as Israel Strikes Tehran Amid Nuclear Conflict

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israeli airstrikes targeted Tehran early Wednesday, mere hours after the U.S. President Donald Trump demanded Iran's 'unconditional surrender.'

The Israeli military action has since led to hundreds of casualties and retaliatory attacks, raising fears of broader conflict across the Middle East.

Amidst the intensified military operations, Iran has severely restricted communication channels, limiting internet access to control the flow of information as global scrutiny focuses on the nation's nuclear program.

(With inputs from agencies.)