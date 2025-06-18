Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Modi Over Diplomatic Relations with US and Pakistan

The Congress criticized Prime Minister Modi, accusing him of remaining silent while US-Pakistan relations strengthen under Trump's leadership. They claim Indian diplomacy is faltering as Trump's association with Pakistan, including inviting Gen Asim Munir to lunch, undermines India's position. Congress urges Modi for an all-party meeting.

Updated: 18-06-2025 09:59 IST
Congress Criticizes Modi Over Diplomatic Relations with US and Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of the Modi government, Congress accused the Prime Minister of being silent as US-Pakistan relations strengthen under President Donald Trump's leadership. Reports of Trump's lunch meeting with Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir have raised concerns within India's main opposition party.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, highlighted that Trump frequently boasts about facilitating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, ostensibly ending Operation Sindoor. Further comments by US officials praising Pakistan's role in counter-terrorism efforts have added to Congress's concerns.

Ramesh questioned whether Trump's early departure from the G7 Summit was a snub to Modi. Against this backdrop, Congress called for the Prime Minister to convene an all-party meeting to address these diplomatic challenges and protect India's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

