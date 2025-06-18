Congress Criticizes Modi Over Diplomatic Relations with US and Pakistan

In a sharp critique of the Modi government, Congress accused the Prime Minister of being silent as US-Pakistan relations strengthen under President Donald Trump's leadership. Reports of Trump's lunch meeting with Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir have raised concerns within India's main opposition party.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, highlighted that Trump frequently boasts about facilitating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, ostensibly ending Operation Sindoor. Further comments by US officials praising Pakistan's role in counter-terrorism efforts have added to Congress's concerns.

Ramesh questioned whether Trump's early departure from the G7 Summit was a snub to Modi. Against this backdrop, Congress called for the Prime Minister to convene an all-party meeting to address these diplomatic challenges and protect India's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)