Congress Criticizes Modi Over Diplomatic Relations with US and Pakistan
The Congress criticized Prime Minister Modi, accusing him of remaining silent while US-Pakistan relations strengthen under Trump's leadership. They claim Indian diplomacy is faltering as Trump's association with Pakistan, including inviting Gen Asim Munir to lunch, undermines India's position. Congress urges Modi for an all-party meeting.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp critique of the Modi government, Congress accused the Prime Minister of being silent as US-Pakistan relations strengthen under President Donald Trump's leadership. Reports of Trump's lunch meeting with Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir have raised concerns within India's main opposition party.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, highlighted that Trump frequently boasts about facilitating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, ostensibly ending Operation Sindoor. Further comments by US officials praising Pakistan's role in counter-terrorism efforts have added to Congress's concerns.
Ramesh questioned whether Trump's early departure from the G7 Summit was a snub to Modi. Against this backdrop, Congress called for the Prime Minister to convene an all-party meeting to address these diplomatic challenges and protect India's interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cricket-Asia Cup in limbo after India-Pakistan clashes
It would be not very correct to talk about losses and numbers etc: CDS Gen Chauhan on India-Pakistan clashes.
AAP MP Demands Special Parliament Session on Operation Sindoor and India-Pakistan Ceasefire
Indian Delegation's Strategic Diplomacy Tour Illuminates Malaysia
Sikh MP Calls for Amritsar 'No-War Zone' Status Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions