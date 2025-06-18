Tensions Escalate: Middle East Confrontation Intensifies Amid Deadly Strikes

Explosions reverberated through Tehran early Wednesday as Israeli airstrikes intensified in Iran's capital, elevating the deadly toll in the conflict. A human rights group reported at least 585 deaths across Iran, with 1,326 individuals wounded.

Amid rising casualties, Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty engaged in diplomatic outreach with Iran and the US. He emphasized the urgency of de-escalating tensions and seeking diplomatic avenues, underlining the necessity of a ceasefire and the revival of negotiations over Iran's nuclear program.

Meanwhile, Israel warns of potential strikes in significant areas of Tehran, while satellite images reveal no anchored US Navy ships in Bahrain. The tense atmosphere prompts Iran's retaliatory threats against US positions, though no such attacks have materialized yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)