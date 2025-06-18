Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Middle East Confrontation Intensifies Amid Deadly Strikes

Escalating violence in the Middle East has resulted from Israeli airstrikes on Iran, which have claimed at least 585 lives, with 1,326 others wounded, according to a human rights group. Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty is urging de-escalation and diplomatic solutions, while tensions remain high with missile exchanges and potential threats to US forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-06-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 11:17 IST
Explosions reverberated through Tehran early Wednesday as Israeli airstrikes intensified in Iran's capital, elevating the deadly toll in the conflict. A human rights group reported at least 585 deaths across Iran, with 1,326 individuals wounded.

Amid rising casualties, Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty engaged in diplomatic outreach with Iran and the US. He emphasized the urgency of de-escalating tensions and seeking diplomatic avenues, underlining the necessity of a ceasefire and the revival of negotiations over Iran's nuclear program.

Meanwhile, Israel warns of potential strikes in significant areas of Tehran, while satellite images reveal no anchored US Navy ships in Bahrain. The tense atmosphere prompts Iran's retaliatory threats against US positions, though no such attacks have materialized yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

